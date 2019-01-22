//N. Oak St. Apartment Fire Cause Determined

Share with friends













VALDOSTA, Ga. – On Sunday, January 20, the Valdosta Fire Department was dispatched to an apartment fire at 1006 N. Oak Street (University Square Apartments). The call came in at 12:41 p.m. The first unit arrived at 12:44 p.m., and reported smoke visible from the roof and eaves of a two-story apartment building.

VFD personnel initiated an aggressive fire attack while searching the apartments for occupants. Primary and secondary searches revealed all occupants were located safely outside. There were no injuries reported.

The fire was extinguished with multiple fire lines at 1:10 p.m. There were a total of 18 Valdosta Firefighters on the scene. Georgia Power assisted in securing all electrical utilities to the building, VPD assisted with traffic control and SGMC helped with Firefighter Rehab. There were a total of four occupants displaced. American Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants.

Fire investigators determined the fire cause to be electrical due to electrical arcing inside the walls. The estimated fire damage total is $45,000 (property and content).