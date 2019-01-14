//VECA Holds 7th Annual Spelling Bee

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – VECA held its 7th Annual Spelling Bell on January 11, 2019.

Thirteen 6th through 8th grade classroom spelling bee winners competed.

Mrs. Traci Jones, reading and writing interventionist, served as the caller for the spelling bee.

The judges’ panel was made of Valdosta State University faculty and staff members: Ms. Carla Gervin, Career Strategies Coordinator for the Langdale College of Business Administration, Dr. Marci Marshall, Graduate Academic Specialist for the Dewar College of Education and Human Services, and Dr. Barbara Radcliffe, Middle Grades, Secondary, Reading and Deaf Education Department Head. Congratulations to VECA’s spelling champions! Khalandrea Council won 1st place, Burnis Williams won 2nd, and Keziah Wright-Gross won 3rd place. These finalists will compete at the district level on February 2.

PHOTO: L-R: Burnis Williams, Second Place; Khaladrea Council, First Place; and Keziah Wright-Gross, Third Place.