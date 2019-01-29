//Valdosta Main Street Kicks Off ‘Love Downtown Valdosta’

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On Friday, February 1, Valdosta Main Street will kick off a month-long ‘Love Downtown Valdosta’ promotion. The promotion will start on Friday, February 1 during the ‘Downtown Getdown’ free community concert and end on February 28.

Love Downtown Valdosta is a campaign to get citizens to visit the downtown shops and restaurants. For every $25 spent, citizens will be entered into a drawing to win a $200 in Downtown Dollars. “Spend a little bit, win a lot, is what we’re trying to do with this promotion. Encourage shopping small and local, spending in these shops and restaurants,” said Rachel Thrasher, Main Street Program Coordinator. “We wanted to create a promotion that would encourage them to spend and also give them an incentive while doing so.”

How to earn Downtown Dollars

The second part of this promotion is the Valdosta Love Lock Fence. This fence will be installed in Bennie’s Alley where citizens can add a lock to signify their unbreakable love for their partner, children, or even pets. This is a free public art project that citizens are encouraged to participate in. The fence is scheduled to be in the alley from February 1 to February 28.