//Valdosta Coordinates Georgia Homeless Count Locally

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta Neighborhood Development Division is coordinating the 2019 Georgia Point in Time (PIT) Homeless Count for Valdosta & Lowndes County, part of a statewide effort through the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) to determine the number of homeless families and individuals in Georgia.

An official count is usually done every two years through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Last year, an automated program was piloted in which the surveys are now being taken on either a smartphone or tablet.

Valdosta was chosen as one of the communities to assist in this piloted program last year. The Counting Us software will be used again this year to accurately assess the number of homeless persons in our area, and will decrease the reporting time to both the state and federal agencies.

The city will be working with the following local non-profit and social service organizations to provide DCA with information regarding the Valdosta/Lowndes County count: Salvation Army, Lowndes Associated Ministries to People (LAMP), Valdosta City School System, Telemon, Behavioral Health Services, The Haven, Coastal Plains, Department of Labor, Veterans Affairs, Valdosta State University, and the South Georgia Homeless Task Force.

Local citizens may volunteer for the count; however, they must undergo some screening and training prior to the event. Citizens may also participate by providing or collecting donated items—such as travel size toiletries or cold-weather items—for care packages that will be delivered to the homeless during the week of January 28.

For additional information, contact the City of Valdosta Neighborhood Development Division at 229-671-3617