//Two-Year-Old Still Missing After 2017 Tornado

SOURCE: WALB

ALBANY, Ga. – Two years ago, on January 22, an EF-3 tornado ripped through Southwest Georgia, killing 17 in Albany, Adel and Nashville.

Everyone was found, except two-year-old Detrez Green, who was reported missing by his parents Kevian Green and Adaijah Rainey. They told first responders that he was last seen as an oak tree fell on their trailer.

Following a five-day search and the draining of a nearby pond with no results, officials stopped looking for the little boy.

The public mourned the loss of this child and the search was publicized widely. But not finding someone missing in a situation such as a tornado, vanishing without leaving any trace, is highly irregular.

WALB reported that Lan Skalla, a member of Albany Search and Rescue, told them a year ago, “In a search situation, we find some clothing, we find some human articles we can tie to the victim. In this case, we didn’t find anything.”

Nine days following the tornado’s landing, the Ashburn Police Department, assisted by the GBI, conducted an investigation at the former home of the child’s parents located on Pineknot Road but thus far, WALB was never informed of the results. The GBI has reported that the investigation is sill open.

No photo has ever been provided of the toddler, by the family or investigators.

