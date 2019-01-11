//Two Sought in Meadow Run Shooting Death in Custody

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Two suspects being sought by the Valdosta Police Department in connection with the shooting death of Christian Thomas Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. at 2 Meadow Run Circle are now in custody.

“Both offenders have turned themselves in at the Valdosta Police Department without incident,” Valdosta Police Department Interim Chief Leslie Manaham stated Friday afternoon.

On January 9, 2019, an autopsy was conducted on Thomas by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner. During the examination evidence showed that Thomas had several gunshot wounds to his body.

VPD Detectives conducted interviews which led them to issue arrest warrants for Grant and Hundley on January 10 for Felony Murder.

The investigation is still on going and further charges are pending.

“We appreciate all the witnesses that came forward and that provided information in this case, which helped us identify these offenders so quickly,” said Interim Chief Manahan. “I also commend the persistent work of detectives from our Investigations Bureau, who have worked non-stop on this case to determine the individuals involved in this case and hold them accountable for their actions.”