//Thomasville Bank Robbery Suspect At-Large

THOMASVILLE – According to the Thomasville Police Department, a robbery took place at Synovus Bank located at Remington Avenue/E. Pinetree Blvd. around 9 a.m. Saturday.

According to Major Wade Glover with Thomasville Police, a male suspect walked into the bank and handed a teller a note, demanding money. He did not appear to be carrying any weapons but did get away with an as yet undetermined amount of money.

The suspect left the bank on foot heading in the direction of the Belk Shopping Center and got into this white vehicle with chrome rims, which is described as possibly an Acura. The vehicle was last seen driving in the Belk parking lot in the direction of Hwy 19.

The race of the suspect is not known. Employees of the bank described him as “tan.” No accent noted.

Have you seen him walking around or in another store somewhere? Do you recognize him? Please call 911 IMMEDIATELY with any information.

A reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

As of 9:23 Monday 1/14/19 he has not been apprehended.

If you see or know any information that will lead to an arrest, call Thomasville Police at (229) 227- 3249.