//Theatre Guild of Valdosta to Hold Meeting

VALDOSTA – A general membership meeting for the Theatre Guild of Valdosta will be held Tuesday, January 8, for at 6:30 p.m. for 2019-2018 season.
The 6:30 p.m. meeting will be at The Dosta Playhouse at 122 N. Ashley Street, Valdosta.
See agenda below:
Agenda
- Season 31 Play Selection (Printable copy: Season 31 / 2019-2020 Play Selection Ballot)*
- Discussion of any other general TGV business matters
*If you cannot attend the meeting:
- Absentee ballots will be accepted by email (tgv@bellsouth.net) or by dropping off a printed copy in the ticket window adjacent to the theatre’s front doors by 5:00pm on January 7. If dropping off, please print name on the ballot.
- Proxy votes can also be given to other TGV members. Please note, a proxy must be given in writing.