//Suspect Apprehended for Shooting 3 in Vehicle

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On Monday, January 14, 2019 at 12:34 a.m., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 1300 block of JoRee Street, in reference to three subjects who had been shot while sitting inside a vehicle. Upon arrival officers found one adult male and two adult females with gunshot wounds to their body. All three victims were transported to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

VPD Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians from the Valdosta/Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory responded to the scene. Through the investigation it was determined that the offender had targeted this vehicle and a residence in the area. The offender shot numerous rounds into the vehicle, as well as into a residence that was occupied at the time.

Through corroborating evidence at the scene, detectives identified Calvin McKeithen, 19, as the offender. McKeithen had been in an ongoing altercation with the male occupant of the vehicle.

On Tuesday, January 15, 2019, detectives obtained arrest warrants for McKeithen for three counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

With the assistance of the FBI Southwest Georgia Gang Taskforce, detectives located McKeithen and he was taken into custody without incident. McKeithen has been transported to Lowndes County Jail.

Since the incident, one victim has been released from SGMC and two others are still receiving treatment and are in stable condition.

“This investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending,” stated VPD Interim Chief Leslie Manahan. “If anyone has any information in reference this case, please call the Valdosta Police Department at 229-242-2606”

