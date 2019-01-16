//Students Participate in Campaign to End Sexual Bullying

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Step Up. Step In. (SUSI) is a social marketing campaign developed through a partnership between the Department of Public Health (DPH) and the Georgia Network to End Sexual Violence (GNESA).

These organizations provided funding to create awareness on the topic of bullying and its impact on youth in Georgia. Mr. Chastang II is the coordinator of this program for Lowndes County and other surrounding counties through South Health District.

Recently, Newbern Middle School students participated in an essay, art, or poetry contest sponsored by the Step Up. Step In. program that focused on preventing sexual bullying for teens. There were a total of 32 NMS students who submitted entries for the contest. There were three winners, and 10 students who received honorable mention.

Winners received $100 for first place, $75 for second place, and $50 for third place. Jaydan Hutcherson won first place, Jazmin Roundtree won second place, and Keyiana Whiteside won third place.

Second place winner Jazmin Roundtree

Third place winner Keyiana Whiteside

(All three photos are with NMS Principal, Dr. Elena Ponder)