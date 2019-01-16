//SHUTDOWN: SNAP Benefits Disbursed Early

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Because of the ongoing government shutdown, the U.S. Department of Agriculture gave early clearance for February’s SNAP benefits disbursement.

Early release of February food stamps were issued Jan. 14- 15 and funds were available on EBT cards on Monday, Jan. 14-15 at 9 a.m.

According to Georgia Division of Family & Children Services, these are not additional benefits and they are intended for the month of February.

The February benefits are being released early because the USDA and the state needed to release the benefits within one month of the government shutdown.