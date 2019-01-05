//SGMC Contributes Funds for Car Seats

Share with friends













VALDOSTA– On January 3, SGMC officials presented members of the Safe Kids Lowndes County Coalition with a generous $1000 check that will be used to purchase infant car seats and kid’s booster seats.

According to Safe Kids Lowndes County Coordinator Staff Sgt. Jim Griffin, the new safety seats will be used with the Car Seat Safety Check program and other safety events that target infant and child safety.

“We are extremely appreciative of SGMC’s support,” Staff Sgt. Griffin said. “Car seats are expensive and many parents just can’t afford new ones. These seats will ensure deserving children have a safer ride.”

Griffin explained that during car seat safety check events, he has found broken car seats, recalled car seats and even seats held together with duct tape. In crash situations, these old and damaged seats are virtually worthless.

“The wellbeing of vulnerable children is a high priority for our organization,” explains SGMC Interim CEO Bill Forbes. “SGMC’s mission is to work with others to improve health and wellness in the communities we serve. Working with the Safe Kids Coalition and sponsoring child safety seats is just one example of SGMC’s commitment to community health and wellness.”

Safe Kids Lowndes County is comprised of individuals from the Valdosta Police Department, Valdosta Fire Department, Lowndes County Fire/Rescue, SGMC EMS, Georgia State Patrol and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department. Their mission is to keep kids safe. Safe Kids implements evidence-based programs, such as car-seat checkups, to help parents and caregivers prevent childhood injuries.

Griffin said that Safe Kids Lowndes County works closely with the Safety & Injury Prevention program of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. Locally, the lead agency for Safe Kids is the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department under the leadership of Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

If your business or organization would like to sponsor car seats to help with this worthy cause, please contact Staff Sgt. Griffin at 229-740-1540.

Pictured L-R: SGMC CFO Grant Byers; SGMC COO David Schott; SGMC Chief Nursing Officer Denida Cox; Assistant Administrator for Communications & Public Affairs Johnny Ball; Valdosta Firefighter Tangela Rowe; Lowndes County Fire/Rescue Capt. Lloyd Green; SGMC EMS Chief David Bauch; Valdosta Police Officer Joe Gosseck; Regional Coordinator/Valdosta District for Safety & Injury Prevention, Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Cynthia Sharper; Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department Staff Sgt. Jim Griffin; SGMC CMO Dr. Brian Dawson; SGMC Interim CEO Bill Forbes; SGMC CIO Bob Foster and SGMC Assistant Administrator for Facilities Tom Schleusner.