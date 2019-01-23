//Second Harvest Providing Food to Fed Employees

Share with friends













VALDOSTA, Ga. – The Second Harvest of South Georgia is providing food assistance to furloughed federal workers.

On Thursday, the Second Harvest of South Georgia will begin providing pantry boxes to federal workers who are being impacted by the government shutdown.

Boxes will be available at the following locations:

– Valdosta: 1411 Harbin Circle from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

– Thomasville: 120 Roseway Drive from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This event is limited to current federal employees. Officials say those seeking assistance most show ID / proof of employment.

Distributions in Albany and Douglas will be announced soon.