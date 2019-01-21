//SAVE THE DATE: Tour of VSU’s Academic Support Center

Share with friends













Valdosta State University is excited to show you around its new Academic Support Center at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 24.

During this informal event, you will have an opportunity to talk to Dr. Rodney Carr, vice president of the Division of Student Success; Dr. Chere Peguesse, director of the Academic Support Center; and Jacob Bell, president of the Student Government Association.

The Academic Support Center is critical to VSU’s student mission — To provide a diverse student population with an inspired education, a safe learning environment, a nurturing community, and a wealth of experience that assists students in molding their futures in a creative, conscious, and caring fashion while preparing them to be lifelong learners who will meet the needs of a changing global society.

Services offered at the Academic Support Center include peer tutoring, supplemental instruction, workshops, community tutoring, technology assistance, standardized exam assistance, and more. You may have an opportunity to see our tutors in action while you are here.

I hope you can join us at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 24. Please let me know if you have any questions in the meantime.

P.S. Don’t forget about the big national championship celebration on the front lawn from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 24.