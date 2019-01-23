//Sallas Mahone “Sticks Together”

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Sallah Mahone Elementary had their “Stick Together” month this month and several students made extraordinary grades on their AR tests.

Press Release From Valdosta city Schools:

” Sallas Mahone’s reading challenge for the month of January was a “Stick Together” poster. This was a poster in which students who made a 100 on their AR test were given five stickers to place on a poster that was located in the media center. The poster contained over 7,000 stickers. Congratulations Sallas Mahone Readers! You helped to complete this poster in less than two weeks….whoo hoo!”