//Sallas Mahone “Sticks Together”
Local NewsJanuary 23, 2019

Sallas Mahone “Sticks Together”

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Sallah Mahone Elementary had their “Stick Together” month this month and several students made extraordinary grades on their AR tests.

Press Release From Valdosta city Schools:

” Sallas Mahone’s reading challenge for the month of January was a “Stick Together” poster.  This was a poster in which students who made a 100 on their AR test were given five stickers to place on a poster that was located in the media center. The poster contained over 7,000 stickers.  Congratulations Sallas Mahone Readers! You helped to complete this poster in less than two weeks….whoo hoo!”

Related posts