//Red Cross Monitoring Heavy Rain, Tips to Prepare

ATLANTA – With flood watches and warnings issued more frequently, Georgia’s Red Cross is working closely with emergency partners and monitoring two additional bands of heavy rain expected to sweep across much of the state this weekend and into next week.

“Right now it is important that everyone know the difference between a flood watch and a flood warning,” said Carlos Mercado, Director of Disaster Operations for Georgia’s Red Cross. ” A flood watch means a flood is possible. A flood warning means flooding is already occurring or will occur soon.”

How to Prepare Before a Flood

Protecting Your Family

· Talk with your family about what to do if a flood watch or warning is issued. Discussing floods ahead of time helps reduce fear, especially for younger children.

· Make sure you have access to NOAA radio broadcasts:

Find an online NOAA radio station

o Search for a NOAA radio app in the Apple Store or Google Play

· Keep insurance policies, documents, and other valuables in a safe-deposit box. You may need quick, easy access to these documents. Keep them in a safe place less likely to be damaged during a flood. Take pictures of important documents on a phone and keep copies on a flash-drive.

Protecting Your Pets & Animals

· Prepare a pet emergency kit for your companion animals.

· Make sure your animals are able to move to higher ground in the event of flooding.

How to Stay Safe During a Flood

Staying Safe Indoors

· Turn off the power and water mains if instructed to do so by local authorities.

· Avoid contact with floodwater. It may be contaminated with sewage or contain dangerous insects or animals.

· Listen to local area radio, NOAA radio or TV stations for the latest information and updates.

· Don’t use gas or electrical appliances that have been flooded.

Staying Safe Outdoors

· Don’t walk, swim or drive through floodwater. Just six inches of fast-flowing water can knock you over and two feet will float a car.

o Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown!

· If caught on a flooded road with rapidly rising waters, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

· Don’t allow children to play in or near flood water.

Click here for more information on what to do before, during and after a flood emergency.

Download the Free Red Cross Emergency App

With the Red Cross Emergency App, you can subscribe to emergency alerts, connect with your family, and have clear guidance on what to do before, during and after severe weather like heavy rain, floods, power outages, home fires and more. Download the App, here.

Georgia’s Red Cross Stands Ready

The Red Cross of Georgia is working closely with government and community partners and is standing by, ready to mobilize resources – including volunteers and emergency supplies – according to need. Anyone in need of assistance should call 1-800 RED CROSS.