//Princess Project Makes Prom Dreams Come True

LOWNDES – Every year The Princess Project is done through the Princess Academy, a mentoring program in Lowndes County.

The Princess Project involves collecting new and gently used prom dresses and accessories during the months of January and February. Following the collection process, local high school girls are welcomed to attend the Prom Dress Giveaway early March to receive a free dress and accessories.

Princess Project began four years ago

In addition to the prom dress giveaway, The Princess Academy sponsors two young ladies for their prom by providing free hair, nail, and makeup services for their special day.

By donating dresses you can make another girl's prom dreams come true.

“The Princess Project began four years ago while I was still a student at Valdosta State University,” commented Brittney Bartholomew. “I was the Vice President for the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) and brought the idea up to them. They loved the concept and helped me bring the vision I had to life. I wanted to do this project because I knew how much receiving a free prom dress my senior year in high school affected me.”

Bartholomew remembers money being tight in her household.

“Getting a new prom dress was unfortunately not an option,” Bartholomew continued. “However, I was able to attend a prom dress giveaway near my hometown and get a brand new prom dress for free. That overall experience stuck with me and I decided to give that experience to other young ladies.”

Over the course of three years The Princess Academy had been able to provide over 90 young ladies with free prom dresses.

“We are asking the community to donate dresses to aid us in continuing to service young ladies in this area during prom season,” Bartholomew said.

To donate, email info@theprincessacademyinc.com to set up a collect date and time.

