//President’s and Dean’s Lists for Wiregrass Announced

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President Dr. Tina K. Anderson is pleased to announce the Fall Semester President’s List and Dean’s List. The President’s List includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.8 or higher on a 4.0 scale during Fall Semester 2018.

The following students are on the President’s List for Fall Semester 2018 and are listed by county:

(Atkinson) Abigail Abonza, Jackquelyn Mitchell, and Dasha Morgan

(Ben Hill) Ashley Briseno, Alexis Burnham, Alexandria Byrd, Sheena Crosby, Lynnsey Eckler, Halle Ferguson, Coby Griffin, Sharetha Hillman, Sydnee Hutchinson, Alli Oliver, Emily Oliver, Charlie Reese, Annlyn Royal, Timeka Sams, Marian Smith, Kalise Thomas, Timothy Thompson, Brittany Veal, and Candace Wilson

(Berrien) Christopher Andruschkevich, Michael Boggs, Jamal Clements, Erick Dieas, Madison Haxton, Brittny Perez, and Ranson Weidner

(Brooks) Neal Bradford, Elijah Daniel, Pheacia Fulton, Brandon Morgan, and Rodney Smith

(Coffee) Kattie Aycock, Mercedes Esmeralda, Lizbeth Gonzales Martinez, Brook Griffin, Sarah Griffis, Kelley Merritt, Micah Norman, Katarina Serrano, Heather Thompson, Surisaddai Vergara Velazquez, and Kate Vickers

(Colquitt) Ashley Parrish

(Cook) Rachel Garcia, April Hahn, Alley Permenter, April Underwood, and Elle Walker

(Irwin) Mason Benson, Mary Hall, Kyla Sanders, and Hannah Thompson

(Jeff Davis) Austin Gillen

(Lanier) Taylor Adams, Caleb Castillo, Stephanie Cox, Emma Dube, Jarrett Giddens, Dakota Knudsen, Scarlet Moore, and Tracey Smith

(Lowndes) Keilah Bobick, Jeffrey Bowser, Sarah Brown, Sterling Bryant, Lindsey Clanton, Jason Creasy, Bridget Crudeen, Amber Daughtrey, Aneesa Davis, Bernadett Dinkins, Ariel Dudley, Christal Dudley, Chad Eason, Sherina Foster, Andrew Francis, Davetta Fredrick, Gabrielle Garcia, Jeffrey Gary, Karena Green, Cody Griffin, Yasmine Griffin, John Griffith, Callie Hamm, William Hammack, Corintheus Henderson, Dakota Henderson, Sherya Hunter, Rachael Jankowski, Dina Johnson, Parker Johnson, Rebecca Kenney, Kaleigh Kozlowski, Jeffery Kraushaar, Sachem Lane, Lindsey Lee, Brittany Luke, Thomas Manus, April Marcum, Erica Martinez, James Massengale, Flora Maxwell, Stephanie McAfee, Shannon Pangborn, Brandon Peterson, Camryn Peterson, Christopher Rampley, Don Reeves, Tyler Ritchart, Jason Rowan, Emmasue Sanders, Leslie Shaffer, Janie Sheffield, Heidi Shelley, Ronald Shoemake, Debra Thomas, William Weber, William White, Shaneka Winston, Callie Witherspoon, and William Zhao

(Out of State) Barbara Caldwell, Zachary Hooks, Lauren Thrasher, and Brittany Wilkes

(Turner) Dagan Askew, Gloria McCrimmon, and Kristen Probert

(Ware) Chrystal Young

(Wilcox) Mark Musslewhite

Wiregrass would like to also recognize our students who made the Dean’s List Fall Semester 2018. The list includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to a 3.79 scale during the Fall Semester.

The following students on the Dean’s List for Fall Semester 2018 and are listed by county:

(Atkinson) Nayeli Aguilar, Jennifer Baza, Shanterica Butler, Brayden Chaney, Juan Montalban, and Libni Rojas

(Ben Hill) Diana Alligood, Karina Aranda, Jimmy Cleghorn, Jacqueline Harper, Michael Meaker, Teri Siler, Taylor Wade, and Zachary Wilson

(Berrien) Robert Henry, Sarah Mathews, Teria Peebles, Peyton Sapp, Lela Skelton, and Jennie Zimmerman

(Brooks) Christopher Godfrey, Jatrez Guyton, Riley McDowell, and Marje’ Mosely

(Chatham) Jessica Delk

(Clinch) Chelsea Guess, and Brian King

(Coffee) Dashaonna Chandel, Tacara Coley, Landon Courson, Drew Davis, Rachel Griffin, Tiffany Hersey, Diana Rodriquez, Susana Rojas, Brianna Smith, Molly Waldron, and Chadwick Young

(Colquitt) Tanner Connell

(Cook) Mary Lane, Tucker Lynch, Angela Malave, Joahna Malave, Krunal Patel, Alayia Scruggs, Caiytiana Smith, and Louisa Spencer

(Echols) Manuel Delgado- Renteria

(Irwin) Charity Martin, Aniyah McElhaney, Kassidy Snipes, and Rachel Sumner

(Lanier) Meredith Burton, Kaycee Mathis, Debora Mejia, and Chase Moore

(Lowndes) Eric Arroyo, Brandi Blair, Taylor Brock, Charles Burleson, Katia Carlos- Gomez, Nina Carriger, Andrew Cooper, Michael Cooper, Kimberly Dale, Steven Daniels, Alan Daub, Shaquela Dawson, Shelby Drumheller, Joseph Durrah, Shannon Fleener, Micah Fletcher, Justin Francis, Allie Gaines, Dominic Gary, Sarah Graham, Carrie Gray, Rita Griffin, Edward Hall, Clint Harrell, Britney Hawbaker, Ellen Hinson, Micah Jernigan, Kaitlyn Katz, John Langevin, Sharronda Loyd, Wesley Lyles, Alexander Martin, Leeanna Mathis, Ashley Menadue, Adilene Mojica, Erick Montoya, Joshua Munquia, Kessiny Neal, Andrew Ngo, Justin Purvis, Caitlyn Rollins, Isaiah Shrier, Rose Sysskind, Keri Tompkins, Cameron Veazey, Simone Watson, Ralph West, and Tiffany Williams.

(Thomas) Sky Ross, and Christopher Voyles

(Tift) Zachary Chyzik

(Turner) Meagan Krause, and James Medford

(Wilcox) Brandon Bloodsworth, and Lauren Swain

(Out of State) Armonti Miller