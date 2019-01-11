//Pierce Named January Employee of the Month

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Valdosta Mayor John Gayle honored Tom Pierce as the January 2019 Employee of the Month at the January 10, City Council meeting. Pierce received a framed certificate, a check for $200, and his name will appear on a plaque displayed in City Hall.

Tom Pierce began his employment with the City of Valdosta in January of 2015 and currently holds the position of Supervisor in the Residential Trash Division. Tom is responsible for supervising the Department’s residential yard trash functions as assigned. He plans and organizes daily work assignments along with coordinating collection routes and maintenance schedules. Pierce inspects collection and maintenance routes to ensure that work is completed as assigned. He ensures employee compliance with safety procedures. Pierce also trains, assigns, schedules, supervises, evaluates and disciplines personnel.

After Hurricane Michael blew through the City of Valdosta, it was then time to clean up the debris left behind. This is when Tom Pierce showcased his dedication and leadership skills immensely. He led a team of 28 city employees removing over 8,217 tons of debris from City right-of-ways. Taking the lead, he identified several crew leaders, outlined 24-hour shift coverage that provided the best use of equipment and manpower to place his plan in action. Pierce was given fifteen days to rid the City of the debris generated by the storm. Pierce worked tirelessly for those fifteen consecutive days (each day was a minimum 12-hour shift) coordinating with his team to complete this task. He met this timeline clearing up the City’s right-of-ways of debris and his efforts placed his division back on schedule with its normal daily route clearing.

Tom Pierce is a role model and an Ambassador as he represents the City daily during his interactions with the citizens. The Public Works Department has received numerous calls naming him while complimenting on the outstanding service received. Pierce’s actions display great dedication and a “Service-Before-Self” attitude, both which are superb qualities and say a lot about his commitment.

The City of Valdosta applauds Tom Pierce for having the initiative to step up and take charge when needed while demonstrating expert decision-making and leadership qualities.