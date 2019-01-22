//PGM’s Ivy Smith Finalist for 2019 Principal of the Year

Share with friends













LOWNDES CO, Ga. – Lowndes County Schools are pleased to announce that Ivy Smith, Principal of Pine Grove Middle School, has been named a finalist for Principal of the Year.

The Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals (GASSP) announced this year’s Principal of the Year Finalists. The finalists are:

Kristi Gerrells—White County MS, White County

Dr. Mark Merges—Creekview, HS, Cherokee County

Ivy Smith—Pine Grove MS, Lowndes County

Dr. Gene Starr—Applying County HS, Applying County

Mary Beth Thomas, Wilbanks MS, Habersham, County

Kerensa Wing, Collins Hill HS, Gwinnett, County

The Principal of the Year finalists were selected from a large pool of applicants. The application process involves an extensive review of the performance of their school, based on data provided by the applicants. The finalists will go through an interview process in Athens to determine who will be named the Georgia Principal of the Year.

The Principal of the Year recognition program is sponsored by the National Association of Secondary School Principals, the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals, and Association Member Benefit Advisor (AMBA). The Georgia winner will represent the state in the competition for National Principal of the Year, sponsored by the National Association of Secondary School Principals. The Principal of the Year program recognizes principals who excel in educational leadership, resolving complex problems, developing self and others, as well as, community service.

GASSP’s 1300 members across Georgia are extremely proud of the finalists. Melton Callahan, Executive Director of GASSP and JoAnn Bartoletti, Executive Director of the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), also offer their commendation for these outstanding school principals who personify excellence in providing quality leadership to their schools and communities.

“I am extremely honored to be recognized by GASSP,” Smith said. “The Lowndes County School System provides students, teachers, and administrators with first-class opportunities, personalized learning initiatives, and continuous support. I have been privileged to work alongside of outstanding educators, learn from community members, and make a positive difference in the lives of students.”