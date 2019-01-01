//Opportunities to Serve Valdosta-Lowndes in New Year

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Valdosta-Lowndes County residents who have made serving in their community a New Year’s resolution have until Wednesday, Jan. 30 to apply for one of eight city appointments:

Central Valdosta Development Authority/Downtown Development Authority (1 appointment)

Keep Lowndes-Valdosta Beautiful Board (1 appointment)*

Valdosta Historic Preservation (2 appointments)

Valdosta Housing Board of Adjustments & Appeals (1 appointment)

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Citizens Advisory Committee (3 appointments)

The City of Valdosta advertises for these appointments on a quarterly basis to ensure that citizens have the knowledge of these opportunities to serve. The appointments are made in February, May, August, and November or as vacancies occur.

Applicants must review the Membership Requirements and Code of Ethics Booklet, complete a General Board Application, and sign a Code of Ethic form. The documents are available at www.valdostacity.com or contact City Clerk, Teresa S. Bolden, at 229-259-3503 or tbolden@valdostacity.com.

The closing date for submitting the General Board Application and Code of Ethics form to the City Clerk is Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. These appointments will be made at the February 7, 2019 City Council Meeting.

Information about boards, commissions, authorities, and advisory committees, their mission and purpose, and meeting times are also located on the city’s website.