//Ocilla Death Ruled Homicide

OCILLA, GA – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has ruled a recent death investigation in Ocilla as a homicide.

Vincent Wells, 31, died from a gunshot wound, GBI officials said.

No suspects have been named.

GBI is canvassing interviews and testing evidence, according to officials.

The Ocilla Police Department and Irwin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Jan. 2 call of shots fired in the 700 block of East 5th Street.

The GBI was called in to assist and found a man deceased when they arrived on scene.