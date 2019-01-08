//National Championship Ceremony Set for January 24

Share with friends













VALDOSTA, Ga. – Coming off a thrilling 49-47 victory in the NCAA Division II Football National Championship Game over Ferris State and the first undefeated season in program history, Valdosta State will honor the 2018 National Champion Blazers Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, with a blowout ceremony from 6-8 p.m. on the VSU Front Lawn.



Check back with vstateblazers.com and social media for more information on the event in the coming week.



Please mark your calendars for the evening of Jan. 24 as it will be a night to remember, celebrating the Blazers’ fourth national championship.