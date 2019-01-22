//Ms. Postell’s Yard Gets Volunteer Love on MLK Jr. Day

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On Saturday, January 19, more than 65 volunteers participated in a community clean-up at 215 Chester Street.

Volunteers from Prince Hall Masonic Lodge 19, NAACP, Azalea City Women’s Club, Crossing Jordan Church, Valdosta Public Works, Valdosta State University, Citizens Fire Academy Alumni Association, and City of Valdosta Public Works Staff partnered with District 1 Councilwoman Vivian Miller-Cody to clean up Louise Postell’s yard.

Ms. Postell has lived in her home on Chester Street for more than 30 years and due to her age, she is unable to keep up her yard. “I am so grateful for the volunteers who came out to help clean up my front and back yard,” Postell said. “It looks so nice and clear now. I can see past the shrubs.”

City Public Works crews hauled 2,420 pounds (1.21 tons) of debris from the cleanup site.

“Last week I came out and met Ms. Louise. I knew she needed help with her yard so I reached out to the community to help us give back and be of service during the Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend. With so many people being off this weekend what better way to celebrate the MLK Jr. Holiday,” said Councilwoman Vivian Miller – Cody. “We all know one day we will get older and we will want someone to help us. I always like to think that if we serve all mankind, God will give us back blessings for what we have done for others.”

If you have any questions or need more information please call the Public Information Office at 229-259-3548.