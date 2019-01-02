//Moultrie Man Missing

Share with friends













PHOTO: Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office

MOULTRIE, GA – According to a report from WALB, Colquitt County’s Byron “Scott” Bivins was last seen three days after Christmas.

Bivins left his house four days ago on Thigpen Trail.

Investigators believe Scott to be driving a red Chevrolet Silverado and wearing an orange pullover sweatshirt.

Although Bivins lives in Colquitt County, investigators say he may be in the Lee County area.

If you see his truck, or know where he could be, call the sheriff’s department at 229-616-7430.