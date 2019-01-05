//MLK Activities in Valdosta-Lowndes Begin Today

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration Association is Proud to Present the Following Activities:

Theme: “Humanity Tied In A Single Garment Of Destiny”

Founders’ Banquet

January 5, 2019 at 6:00 P.M.

James H. Rainwater Conference Center.

Speaker: Dr. Darlene-Ruffin-Alexander

COMMEMORATION PROGRAM

Sunday, January 20, 2019, 3:00 p.m.

St. Paul A.M.E. Church

419 S. Ashley Street

Keynote Speaker: Rev. Ronnie Brinson, Pastor

Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Sparks Ga.

YOUTH PROGRAM

Monday, January 21, 2019, 11:00 a.m.

Mathis City Auditorium

Lunch will be served immediately following

the program in the Multi-Purpose Room

Please Bring Canned Goods to the Youth Program to be donated to the Community Soup Kitchen

Please contact Sonny Vickers at (229) 242-1520 if you have any questions.