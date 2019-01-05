//MLK Activities in Valdosta-Lowndes Begin Today

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration Association is Proud to Present the Following Activities:
Theme: “Humanity Tied In A Single Garment Of Destiny”
Founders’ Banquet
January 5, 2019 at 6:00 P.M.
James H. Rainwater Conference Center.
Speaker: Dr. Darlene-Ruffin-Alexander
COMMEMORATION PROGRAM
Sunday, January 20, 2019, 3:00 p.m.
St. Paul A.M.E. Church
419 S. Ashley Street
Keynote Speaker: Rev. Ronnie Brinson, Pastor
Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Sparks Ga.
YOUTH PROGRAM
Monday, January 21, 2019, 11:00 a.m.
Mathis City Auditorium
Lunch will be served immediately following
the program in the Multi-Purpose Room
Please Bring Canned Goods to the Youth Program to be donated to the Community Soup Kitchen
Please contact Sonny Vickers at (229) 242-1520 if you have any questions.