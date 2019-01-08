//Miracle Field Dream Come True

Share with friends













VALDOSTA -The Miracle League of Valdosta field was a dream 14 years ago.

Today it is a dream come true.

A state-of-the-art handicapped field and playground are going to at Freedom Park has reached fruition.

“I thank God everyday that he laid on my heart 14 years ago to build a field for our kids and adults that have special needs,” stated Christie Adams Trimble. “I immediately prayed that day, God if this is your will I will do it but I am going to need a lot of help. God answer my prayer by giving me the best people I could imagine to help complete the field. This community is so bless to have so many caring people and we are so blessed to have such a supportive community. I get emails and phone calls asking how we were able to get to where we are so quickly. My response is that we have an awesome community! Thank you to everyone that has supported, cheered, volunteered, prayed, coached, played and spread the word. “