//McGahee CPA, Joins Southern Point Investments

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Southern Point Investment Partners, LLC has recently added James McGahee to its team.

McGahee became a member of Southern Point Investment Partners on December 1, 2018.

After serving in the U.S. Army, McGahee became a Certified Public Accountant in August of 1975 and worked in public accounting until 1982 when he became the Financial Officer of South Georgia Medical Center.

While working as CFO, McGahee was named the outstanding CPA in Industry, Government, and Education in the State of Georgia by the Georgia Society of CPAs in 1998.

McGahee ultimately became the CEO of South Georgia Medical Center in 2000, during which time the hospital established the Pearlman Cancer Center and Dasher Heart Center. He retired in 2011 but has stayed active in the local community.

McGahee serves on the Board of Directors for the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce, where he previously served as the Chamber President. McGahee has also taught Valdosta State University for a short period where he also served on the Langdale College of Business Administration’s Business Advisory Board Executive Council. He is also involved in the Valdosta/Lowndes United Way, Valdosta North Rotary Club, Miracle League of Valdosta, Boy Scouts of America, and The Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals. In his spare time, McGahee enjoys boating, golfing, hunting, and reading. Due to his experience in public accounting and extensive work in healthcare, he is knowledgeable about Medicare, Social Security, and retirement planning.

As a member of Southern Point Investment Partners, McGahee along with their team of advisors will be able to analytically assist clients who would like advice on deciding when to enroll in Social Security and Medicare as well as initiate individual retirement plans, such as IRAs, 401(k), and other plans.

Southern Point Investment Partner’s team brings over 62 years of combined industry experience.

“The 30 years of health care industry experience as well as Certified Public Accounting James brings to the team combined with the Southern Point Investment Partners team excites me. To know that we have built a team with such varied investment backgrounds, we strive to be the premier investment firm locally,” said Co-CEO Jared McGahee, CFP®. “His experience combined with our strategic partners, provides us with the opportunity to stand out from our competitors and continue to add value to our client’s lives.”

“We are extremely fortunate to have James come onboard, his diverse background in healthcare as well as his community minded approach to business falls right in line with our team’s philosophy of relationship based business,” remarked co-CEO Todd Shiver.