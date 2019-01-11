//Man Wanted for Murder Apprehended in Valdosta

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — A man wanted for murder from Boston, Massachusetts, Devin Andrews, was taken into custody Wednesday by Lowndes County Sheriff’s deputies and federal marshals.

A tip was received from that Andrews might be in the Valdosta area where, according to authorities, he had contacts.

Andrews was apprehended by LCSO and marshals at a residence located in the 1600 block of East Park Avenue around 11:30 a.m.

Andrews is charged with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of carrying a firearm without a license in Boston, according to the U.S. Federal Marshal’s Office.