//Lowndes County Jail Inmate Dies

VALDOSTA – According to a report this Friday morning from Sheriff Ashley Paulk from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, white male, William Theodore Reynolds, 63, died while in custody.

According to Sheriff Paulk, Reynolds, 63, had been in general population since January 2, for probation violation.

Yesterday he began complaining about chest pains.

First responders attempted to stabilize him but were unable to revive him.

Reynolds is being autopsied this morning at the Macon medical examiner’s office.

