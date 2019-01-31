//LMS Cheerleaders Win 2nd Place at Nationals

Share with friends













LOWNDES – The Lowndes Middle School Cheerleading team loaded four minivans and an SUV to travel all the way to Dallas, Texas last week to compete in the 2019 National Cheerleaders Association Senior/Junior High School National competition.

According to Coach Kayla Evans, this was the first time her team had ever competed in an event of such magnitude.

“The majority of our team has never cheered before, let alone set foot on one of the biggest stages in the U.S. for cheerleading,” Coach Evans said. “They have worked hard to gain not only the skills to compete in a competition of this caliber but also the respect from others in our county.”

Prior to beginning the competition Coach Evans told her team, “You have already won! You have worked so hard to prepare for this moment and you are ready. So, today you can stand tall with your chins held high knowing you did everything to prepare for this day. We are the LMS Cheerleaders and we refuse to sink!”

VMS Cheerleaders “Refuse to Sink”

And not “sink” is an understatement.

The LMS Cheer team finished scoring 92.95 in the Advanced Junior High/Middle School performance division and in addition brought home 2nd place and the Top Award for Superior Showmanship.

VMS cheerleading team traveled to Dallas, TX for competitio

Upon returning to school Coach Evans said, “I am still so excited for my kids. They were so amazing this weekend and it feels so good to have a national experience like this under our belt. Next year, we plan to bring home the title! National Champions, Nothing Less, L-O-W-N-D-E-S! Let’s go Lowndes!”