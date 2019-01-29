//Leadership Lowndes Class of 2019 Getting To Know Lowndes County and Beyond

Share with friends













LOWNDES – January 29, 2019 – The new Leadership Lowndes class is underway as a fresh group of existing and emerging leaders embark on a year of learning and serving.

The class of 2019 kicked off the year with a retreat at the Jekyll Island Resort earlier this month.

The retreat included team building exercises and personality tests as well as critical thinking activities involving community issues and solutions. The class was also divided into groups that will assist various non-profits throughout the year. The weekend was just a taste of what the class will experience.

“Leadership Lowndes’ goal is to cultivate knowledgable leaders who will celebrate our community’s accomplishments and work on the issues that need improvement,” explains Angie Crawford, Leadership Lowndes Board President.

Program Days are one of the organization’s key components. The days give class members a behind-the-scenes look at our community that most residents don’t get the opportunity to see. Class members get a first-hand look at local and state government, economic drivers, quality of life components, Moody Air Force Base, and education systems.

“Program Days can truly be life changing, even for class members who are lifelong Valdosta/Lowndes County residents,” commented Jessica Catlett, Leadership Lowndes Board Member and Program Chair. “From debating state legislation in the Capitol to seeing the international footprint of our local industries, these days allow each class member to view our community through fresh eyes.”



Below is the list of Program Days for the 2019 class.

· February 13 & 14 – State Capitol

· March 21 – Defense Day

· April 19 – Local Government Day and Courts Day

· May 17 – Quality of Life

· August 16 – Health & Human Services Day

· September 20 – Education Day

· October 18 – Economic Development Day

· November 15 – Wrap Up/Graduation

Leadership Lowndes class nominations are always open. To nominate a community leader for the 2020 Leadership Lowndes class please go to www.leadershiplowndes.com

PHOTO: Class of 2019 at Jeykll Island for Retreat