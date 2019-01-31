//Late Night Fight Leads to Arrest

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — Two women who got into an altercation on West Mary Street just after midnight Tuesday led to the arrest yesterday of Asia Rodriguez, 27.

According to Lt. Adam Bembry from Valdosta Police Department, while arguing, one got into a car and tried to hit the other woman. Though she did not hit her target, she did injure the leg of another person on the scene.

Rodriguez was charged with aggravated assault of a non-family member, aggravated battery, criminal damage to private property, and cruelty to children.

The child in the report was not hurt. The charge was issued because of witnessing the event.

