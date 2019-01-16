//K9 Bolt Sniffs Out 2 Pounds of Dope

Share with friends













PHOTO: Source, Madison Police Dept

MADISON, Fla. – On January 15, 2019, around 1:50 a.m., Madison Police Department Officer Weekes was conducting traffic enforcement at US 90 and Captain Brown Road.

At that time Officer Weekes observed a silver Chrysler 200 traveling west on US 90.

Weekes engaged her patrol car radar, verified that the vehicle was exceeding the speed limit, and a traffic stop was initiated.

Prior to making contact with the vehicle occupants, Officer Weekes observed the driver and occupants attempting to conceal something inside the vehicle. Weekes requested back up and K9 Officer Walker responded to the traffic stop with K9 Bolt.

Weekes contacted the driver, later identified as Byron James Fead, and identified the passenger as Austin Travon Douglas.

During the initial contact Officer Weekes detected the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. K9 Officer Walker deployed K9 Bolt around the exterior of the vehicle and K9 Bolt alerted to the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle was conducted and Officer Weekes and K9 Officer Walker subsequently seized over two pounds of marijuana, a substantial amount of US currency, and paraphernalia indicative to the distribution of Narcotics.

Both Fead and Douglas were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to sell/deliver/traffic drugs.

Douglas remains in jail, while Fead bailed out the same day.