//Jon Vigue Promoted at Wild Adventures

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. announced today that Jon Vigue, an industry veteran with 20 years of experience, has been promoted to the position of assistant general manager.

Vigue has been serving as Wild Adventures’ director of revenue, security and safety, joining the Herschend Family Entertainment property in 2016.

“This is an exciting development for Wild Adventures,” said Molly Deese, vice president and general manager. “We are lucky to have someone with Jon’s qualifications on our team, and his expanded role will be instrumental as we grow our park.”

Prior to joining Wild Adventures, Vigue served as Assistant General Manager at Lake Compounce Amusement Park in Bristol, Conn. where he held key leadership roles in brand enhancement projects, holiday events and the expansion of the property’s water park and overnight accommodations.

In his new post at Wild Adventures, Vigue will continue to oversee all aspects of the park’s food and beverage program, retail operations and park-wide safety and security as well as park operations and maintenance.

“In the entertainment business, it’s always about the next new thing while also improving the existing experience. What makes this business so special to me is the fact that we are never done and have to constantly find ways to improve to stay relevant to our guests,” said Vigue. “We have done so much over the past years, and 2019 is set to be the most exciting year yet with the addition of Discovery Outpost.”

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named in 2018 as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report.