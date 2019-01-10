//Johnson Appointed to VLCDA Board of Directors

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Aneesha Johnson, Plant Manager at DuPont has been named the joint appointee by the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners and City of Valdosta City Council to serve a five-year term on the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority Board of Directors.

“It is always exciting to welcome a new member to our Board of Directors at the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority,” said Andrea Schruijer, Executive Director of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority. “Aneesha’s service to our board will be a tremendous benefit to our organization. We are incredibly grateful for the service to the Development Authority by board members providing their time and talents to strengthen our organization and commitment to improving and growing the economic development efforts of Valdosta-Lowndes County, “said Schruijer.

“I am honored and excited to serve as a member of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority Board of Directors,” said Johnson. “There is an exceptional level of industry and business experience represented on the Development Authority. I am committed to the core goal of creating an environment to attract new industry and promoting the growth of existing industry to drive job creation and capital investment for our community,” said Johnson.

Aneesha’s career with DuPont spans over 20 years. Prior to coming to Valdosta, she was located at DuPont’s Richmond, Virginia manufacturing plant. While there, Aneesha held numerous technical and leadership positions.

Aneesha is involved in several civic and community organizations including Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Community Council and Break Bread Together – Meals on Wheels Valdosta. She is an alumni of Leadership Lowndes, class of 2017.

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Aneesha received a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Case Western Reserve University and an MBA from University of Maryland – University College.

For more information on the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority, visit; http://www.buildlowndes.com.