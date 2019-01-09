//Homicide at Meadow Run Tuesday Night

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 7:30 pm., Valdosta Police officers responded to 2 Meadow Run Circle, in reference to numerous people calling E911 advising they had heard gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Christian Thomas, lying on the ground deceased. Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians responded to the scene and began an investigation. Detectives are treating this investigation as a homicide.

Based off of information gathered at the scene, this appears to be an isolated incident and currently the motive is unclear.

At this time, the investigation is active, and VPD will release more details when available.

“Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of Christian,” Valdosta Interim Police Chief Leslie Manahan said. “Detectives are continuing to thoroughly go through the evidence recovered in this case. If anyone has any information or details pertaining to this case, please call 229-242-2606.”

