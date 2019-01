Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The faculty, staff, and students of Maceo A. Horne Learning Center worked together to organize a Food and Toy Drive during the month of December.

Through this event, they were able to provide boxes of food and toys to ten HLC students and their families. This event benefited more than the recipients; students were able to experience the joy of giving.

Together, they were also able make a difference in their school and community.