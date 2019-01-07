//High Speed Pursuit in Cecil Ends in Arrest

Share with friends













LOWNDES – About 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, a police unit out of Cecil began a pursuit on I75 Southbound driving black 2008 Pontiac Torrent at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle struck the retaining wall right before the weigh station, exited into the weigh station, traveled across the grass into the back of the weigh station, fled into the wooded area.

“We brought tracking dogs onto the scene within the hour,” stated Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk. “We were unable to apprehend him at the time. Deputy Kathi Bair encountered the person from the side of the interstate at approximately 4 a.m. He again fled into the wooded area but we brought a K9 and apprehended him within the half hour.”

The offender, Tyler Austin Parrish, 23, will have traffic charges in Cook and Lowndes, but according to Sheriff Paulk, also had numerous warrants out of the state of Indiana. “Some of those charges were related to attacks on officers,” Sheriff Paulk added. “Parrish was considered dangerous and possibly armed.

The Cecil Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol assisted the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

