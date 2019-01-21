//HES and PGM Recognized as Greatest Gains Schools

Share with friends













LOWNDES CO, Ga. – Hahira Elementary School and Pine Grove Middle School recently earned an award from the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement (GOSA). Both schools were recognized as Silver Tier Greatest Gains Schools.

Governor Nathan Deal, along with the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement, announced the 159 Georgia public schools in 42 districts that will receive Highest Performing or Greatest Gains school awards.

The school awards, developed by GOSA and approved by the State Board of Education (SBOE), are part of Georgia’s Single Statewide Accountability System (SSAS). Highest Performing schools must earn a three-year average College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) Content Mastery Score that ranks in at least the 93rd percentile. Greatest Gains schools must earn a three-year average CCRPI Progress Score that ranks in at least the 93rd percentile. Each award category has four tiers: Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze. To account for changes made to the 2018 CCRPI, GOSA revised the criteria for the 2018 SSAS awards. The SBOE approved those revisions in September.

The 2018 Greatest Gains award winners include 112 schools across 41 districts, and the 2018 Highest Performing award winners include 78 schools across 17 districts. Thirty-one schools in 12 districts are award winners in both categories. Winning schools will receive a banner and certificate to display in their school.

Wes Taylor, Superintendent of Lowndes County Schools stated, “We are very proud of Hahira Elementary School and Pine Grove Middle School for being recognized by the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement as Greatest Gains Schools. This level of success is a result of the hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence by our teachers and staff, students, and parents.”

Iris Mathis, Principal of Hahira Elementary School said, “Winning the Greatest Gains Silver Award is the result of a team effort that includes our Hahira Elementary staff, HES students, parents, and the support of our School Board, Central Office staff, and our community partners. I am so proud of Hahira Elementary for making a difference in the lives of children!” Ivy Smith, Principal of Pine Grove Middle School stated, “This achievement is a testament of the hard work and dedication of our students, parents, teachers, and community partners. Providing engaging, innovative lessons encourages students to think critically and learn problem-solving skills.”