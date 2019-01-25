//Hahira Elementary School Held D.A.R.E. Graduation

Share with friends













LOWNDES CO, Ga. – On Friday, January 18th, Hahira Elementary School held a D.A.R.E. graduation for approximately 150 5th grade students. The D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program is provided by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

During the 10 week program, Staff Sergeant Jim Griffin taught the students 10 lessons that covered topics such as drug and alcohol resistance, how to deal with stress and bullying, how to communicate effectively and how to make informed decisions.

Students then wrote an essay about what they learned and how they will apply it to their lives.

At graduation, the student with the best essay from each homeroom read his or her essay and received a medal and a stuffed lion, the D.A.R.E. program mascot.

The class winners were Anna Elliott, Mason Slaughter, Audrey Smith, Jaida Lamar, Kolbie Cook, and Isabella DeFelice.

In addition, each student who graduated was recognized at graduation and received a certificate of completion.