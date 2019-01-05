//GSP Releases December Reports

Share with friends













According to Sergeant First Class Tracy Tabb, Post #31 Valdosta Troopers investigated 106 traffic crashes, resulting in 54 injuries and one fatality during the month of December 2018.

SFC Tabb said that during the month of December, Post #31 Troopers stopped 1,165 vehicles resulting in: 663 citations, 16 D.U.I. arrests, 62 Seatbelt Violation citations, 16 Child Restraint Violation citations, 287 Speeding citations, and 29 Distracted Driving citations.

Post #31 Troopers issued 1,265 warnings during December.

SFC Tabb reminds motorists to use their seat belts every time no matter the distance driven. By state law all occupants in the front seat must be restrained; occupants 18 and older are not required by law to wear seat belts in the back seat, but it is strongly encouraged. Everyone under the age of 18 must be properly restrained, those 8 and under must be in a child restraint. Child restraints must be appropriate for the size and age of the child: newborn to 12 months must be in rear facing child restraints, one to three year olds must be in a forward facing child restraint, 4 to 8 year olds must be in a booster seat, and children 12 and under should be in the back seat. Best practice is to keep children in the rear facing seat until they outgrow the weight and height limit set forth by the car seat manufacturer then move to the forward facing child restraint until it is outgrown. If you have questions about the proper application or installation of a child restraint, stop by or call the Valdosta State Patrol Post and a Trooper will be glad to assist.