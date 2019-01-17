//Ground to Break on New Lowndes High School

Share with friends













LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. – On Monday, January 14, the Lowndes County School Board of Education voted to move forward with designs for a new Vikings headquarters.

A new Lowndes High School will cost $60 million, replacing the current facility which are as old half a century and in need of improved infrastructure.

The new high school will be the largest of its kind in the BOE’s history.

Ground will break in Summer 2019 following demolition of part of the current Lowndes High School and will rebuild upon its current footprint.

There will be more classrooms, a new fine arts/performance center which will have a 1000 seat auditorium – and available for all students from the Lowndes County community.