//Grinstead Suspect Wanted for Rape, Other Charges

WARNER ROBINS, GA – Bo Dukes, a suspect in the case of a missing Irwin County teacher Tara Grinstead is wanted for rape and other offenses out of Warner Robins, according to the Warner Robins Police Department.

The offenses Dukes is suspected of are rape, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm by convicted felon for a Jan. 1 incident which occurred around 5:45 p.m. at a home in the 300 block of Charlestown Way.

According to Warner Robbins authorities, Dukes is suspected of taking two women to his home under threat of violence with a gun.

Dukes, who police say has made suicidal threats and is known to have an alcohol and cocaine problem, was last seen leaving the Warner Robins residence in a 2013 white Kia Sorento, tag number PFP1116. He was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers (1-877-68CRIME).