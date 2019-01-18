//Grants Available for Students Seeking GED in Lowndes County

Share with friends













VALDOSTA, GA – VThe Lowndes County Adult Education program of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has grants available for students working towards a GED. Students enrolling in GED classes may be eligible for funds to assist with transportation and the cost of the GED tests as well as incentives when completing the GED and entering employment or college. The WIOA Out of School Youth grant is available to students who are at 16-24 years of age and meet other eligibility requirements. Funding is available through a partnership with WorkSource Georgia of the Southern Georgia Regional Commission.

The program is offered on the Wiregrass Valdosta Campus Adult at 4089 Val Tech Road in Valdosta, and classes for out of school youth are offered Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 2:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. Call 229-333-2123 for more information or visit www.wiregrass.edu/adulted.