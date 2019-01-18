//Give Blood Today at Big Nick’s, Eat Free

VALDOSTA – There is an emergency need for blood, according to the Red Cross.
There will be a Blood Drive today at Big Nick’s Restaurant, Friday, January 18, 2019, from 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm, located at 904 Baytree Road, Valdosta, GA 31602.
As a perk, Big Nick’s is offering a special:
Buy 1 Get 1 Half Off Pulled Pork Basket or Pulled Pork Sandwiches
First 10 donors eat free.
Go to redcross.org or RapidPass to make your appointment online using sponsor code: BIGNICKS.
See below for more information:
- Type O positive and negative are widely needed.
- Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
- Eligible donors with type AB blood are urged to donate platelets or plasma, where available, or whole blood. Plasma is a part of whole blood and can also be collected simultaneously with a platelet donation or through an AB Elite plasma-only donation at select Red Cross blood donation centers. Type AB plasma can be given to patients of any blood type and is often used in emergency situations.
- Students who host a Leaders Save Lives blood drive this winter break could be eligible to win college scholarships while gaining leadership experience. o Currently enrolled high school and college students who host drives between Dec. 15, 2018, and Jan. 31, 2019, can receive a gift card and have a chance to win a college scholarship. High school and college students are important in supporting a strong blood supply. Students give about 20 percent of all Red Cross blood donations, and donations typically decline when schools are out of session.
- For more information on hosting, call 229-242-7404 or email terri.jenkins@redcross.org