//Give Blood Today at Big Nick’s, Eat Free

VALDOSTA – There is an emergency need for blood, according to the Red Cross.

There will be a Blood Drive today at Big Nick’s Restaurant, Friday, January 18, 2019, from 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm, located at 904 Baytree Road, Valdosta, GA 31602.

As a perk, Big Nick’s is offering a special:

Buy 1 Get 1 Half Off Pulled Pork Basket or Pulled Pork Sandwiches

First 10 donors eat free.

Go to redcross.org or RapidPass to make your appointment online using sponsor code: BIGNICKS.

Type O positive and negative are widely needed.

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Eligible donors with type AB blood are urged to donate platelets or plasma, where available, or whole blood. Plasma is a part of whole blood and can also be collected simultaneously with a platelet donation or through an AB Elite plasma-only donation at select Red Cross blood donation centers. Type AB plasma can be given to patients of any blood type and is often used in emergency situations.

Students who host a Leaders Save Lives blood drive this winter break could be eligible to win college scholarships while gaining leadership experience. o Currently enrolled high school and college students who host drives between Dec. 15, 2018, and Jan. 31, 2019, can receive a gift card and have a chance to win a college scholarship. High school and college students are important in supporting a strong blood supply. Students give about 20 percent of all Red Cross blood donations, and donations typically decline when schools are out of session.