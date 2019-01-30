//Girl Fight Leads to Child Being Hit with Hot Grease

Share with friends













VALDOSTA, GA – (January 29, 2019) A fight between two women in Valdosta led to a child being burned by hot grease.

According to the Valdosta Police Department, Latrice Spikes, 24, of Riverview, Florida, and Dominique Solo, 22, of Valdosta, got into a brawl near Ponderosa Drive and Lausanne Drive.

VPD reported that Spiked attempted running over Solo with her car, at which time Solo threw hot cooking oil on her – hitting the child who was a passenger.

Spikes is charged with reckless driving and aggravated assault.

Solo is charged with simple battery.



