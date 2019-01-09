//GED® Classes Accepting New Students

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Adult Education/GED® program at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is now accepting new students to enroll in free GED® and adult education classes.

Classes are offered on the Valdosta campus of Wiregrass.

The 2-day new student orientation will be held 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. on January 25 and 28.

New student orientation will again be offered on February 8 and 11. The Lowndes County Adult Education program is located at 4089 Val Tech Road in Valdosta, and classes are offered Monday through Thursday, during the morning, afternoon, and evening. Students can choose from class times of 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m., or 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Call 229-333-2123 for more information or visit www.wiregrass.edu/adulted.