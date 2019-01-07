//GA Ranked 10th Worst State to Raise Family

Share with friends













Raising a healthy, stable family sometimes requires moving to a new state. And the reasons for moving are often similar: career transitions, better schools, financial challenges or a general desire to change settings.

But wants and needs don’t always align in a particular state. For instance, a state might offer a low income-tax rate but have a subpar education system. However, families do not need to make these kinds of tradeoffs. They can avoid such problems by knowing which states offer the best combination of qualities that matter most to parents and their kids.

To help with the evaluation process, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 49 key indicators of family-friendliness. Our data set ranges from median family salary to housing affordability to unemployment rate. Read on for the complete ranking, relocation advice from our panel of experts and a full description of our methodology. 1 Main Findings 2 Ask the Experts 3 Methodology

Main Findings

Best States for Families

Overall Rank

(1 = Best) State Total Score ‘Family Fun’ Rank ‘Health & Safety’ Rank ‘Education & Child Care’ Rank ‘Affordability’ Rank ‘Socio-economics’ Rank 1 Minnesota 65.32 13 4 8 8 3 2 Massachusetts 63.58 7 3 3 21 19 3 North Dakota 62.34 35 9 1 10 1 4 Vermont 61.61 44 1 5 24 4 5 New Hampshire 60.90 43 2 6 13 6 6 New York 59.81 2 17 22 3 45 7 Wisconsin 59.29 19 14 16 5 11 8 New Jersey 58.98 26 13 2 2 32 9 Rhode Island 57.29 27 10 17 1 29 10 Nebraska 57.26 21 11 12 23 9 11 South Dakota 57.26 30 7 15 17 7 12 Colorado 56.40 10 21 27 29 8 13 Connecticut 56.33 29 6 4 6 37 14 Washington 55.88 5 30 18 26 17 15 Iowa 55.84 33 18 11 9 12 16 Maine 55.28 46 5 7 30 13 17 Utah 54.99 18 22 24 25 2 18 Illinois 54.57 4 27 23 19 41 19 California 53.90 1 35 44 14 30 20 Virginia 53.55 28 16 13 16 18 21 Pennsylvania 53.49 6 25 30 15 26 22 Missouri 52.51 16 29 21 18 21 23 Oregon 52.39 9 19 34 32 22 24 Montana 52.34 31 20 9 37 10 25 Wyoming 52.01 32 8 10 47 16 26 Kansas 51.64 37 26 19 11 15 27 Ohio 51.27 15 28 26 4 43 28 Hawaii 50.79 25 15 28 39 14 29 Maryland 49.07 23 39 14 20 28 30 Idaho 48.55 42 12 45 40 5 31 Texas 48.48 3 50 35 36 34 32 Michigan 47.43 40 23 38 7 25 33 Indiana 47.25 41 33 31 12 20 34 Delaware 45.40 45 24 20 28 39 35 Kentucky 45.26 34 34 25 22 36 36 Alaska 45.06 14 31 43 27 47 37 Tennessee 45.05 17 38 37 46 23 38 North Carolina 44.45 24 37 29 43 27 39 Florida 44.40 11 40 36 49 44 40 Arizona 42.97 12 36 47 48 31 41 Georgia 40.84 22 44 46 35 42 42 Oklahoma 39.73 39 48 40 31 35 43 South Carolina 39.32 38 41 42 42 38 44 Arkansas 38.89 48 47 33 32 24 45 Nevada 38.56 8 45 50 50 46 46 Alabama 37.67 47 42 39 34 40 47 West Virginia 37.05 50 32 32 41 33 48 Louisiana 36.14 20 49 48 38 49 49 Mississippi 32.40 49 46 41 44 48 50 New Mexico 31.69 36 43 49 45 50

Methodology

In order to determine the best states to raise a family, WalletHub compared the 50 states across five key dimensions: 1) Family Fun, 2) Health & Safety, 3) Education & Child Care, 4) Affordability and 5) Socio-economics.

We evaluated those dimensions using 49 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for family life.

Finally, we determined each state’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample.

Family Fun – Total Points: 20

Share of Families with Young Children: Full Weight (~3.33 Points)

Note: “Young Children” includes the population aged 0 to 17.

Note: “Young Children” includes the population aged 0 to 17. Number of Attractions: Triple Weight (~10.00 Points)

Fitness & Recreational Sports Centers per Capita: Full Weight (~3.33 Points)

Share of Children Aged 0 to 17 Years Who Live in Neighborhoods with a Park or Playground: Full Weight (~3.33 Points)

Health & Safety – Total Points: 20

Share of Uninsured Children: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)

Note: “Children” includes the population aged 0 to 18.

Note: “Children” includes the population aged 0 to 18. Pediatricians per Capita: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)

Number of Children’s Hospitals per Total Number of Children: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)

Quality of Public Hospitals: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)

Note: This metric is based on public-hospital ratings from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Note: This metric is based on public-hospital ratings from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Infant-Mortality Rate: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)

Life Expectancy at Birth: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)

Number of Climate Disasters Causing $1 Billion+ in Damages in Past Decades: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)

Air Pollution: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)

Water Quality: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)

Violent Crimes per Capita: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)

Property Crimes per Capita: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)

Share of Children Aged 6 to 17 Years Who Go to Safe Schools: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)

Share of Children Aged 0 to 17 Years Who Live in Supportive Neighborhoods: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)

Share of Children Aged 0 to 17 Years Living with Parents Who Have Someone to Turn to for Day-to-Day Emotional Support with Parenting or Raising Children: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)

Education & Child Care – Total Points: 20

Quality of Public Schools: Double Weight (~4.00 Points)

Note: This metric is based on WalletHub’s “States with the Best & Worst School Systems” ranking.

Note: This metric is based on WalletHub’s “States with the Best & Worst School Systems” ranking. Public High School Graduation Rate: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)

Child Day-Care Services per Capita: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)

Day-Care Quality: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)

Child-Care Costs: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)

Note: This metric was adjusted for the median family income.

Note: This metric was adjusted for the median family income. Parental Leave: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)

Note: This metric is based on parental-leave policy scores from the National Partnership for Women & Families.

Note: This metric is based on parental-leave policy scores from the National Partnership for Women & Families. Number of Childcare Workers per Total Number of Children: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)

Share of Children Aged 6 to 17 Years Who Participate in School Extracurricular Activities: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)

Share of Children Aged 6 to 17 Years Who Participate in Community Service or Volunteer Work: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)

Affordability – Total Points: 20

Housing Affordability: Full Weight (~1.82 Points)

Note: This metric was calculated as follows: Housing Costs (accounts for both rental and sale prices) / Median Annual Family Income.

Note: This metric was calculated as follows: Housing Costs (accounts for both rental and sale prices) / Median Annual Family Income. Median Credit Score: Full Weight (~1.82 Points)

Median Mortgage Debt: Full Weight (~1.82 Points)

Note: This metric measures the median amount of mortgage debt per adult, as a percentage of median earnings.

Note: This metric measures the median amount of mortgage debt per adult, as a percentage of median earnings. Median Non-Mortgage Debt: Full Weight (~1.82 Points)

Note: This metric measures the median amount of non-mortgage debt per adult, as a percentage of median earnings.

Note: This metric measures the median amount of non-mortgage debt per adult, as a percentage of median earnings. Share of People Who Save Money for their Children’s College Education: Full Weight (~1.82 Points)

Share of Children Aged 0 to 17 Years Whose Family Had Problems Paying for Their Children’s Medical or Health Care Bills During the Past 12 Months: Full Weight (~1.82 Points)

Paid Family Leave: Double Weight (~3.64 Points)

Retirement Access & Participation: Full Weight (~1.82 Points)

Note: “Retirement” refers to employer-based plans only.

Note: “Retirement” refers to employer-based plans only. Median Annual Family Income: Full Weight (~1.82 Points)

Note: This metric was adjusted for the cost of living.

Note: This metric was adjusted for the cost of living. Average Annual Family Health Insurance Premium: Full Weight (~1.82 Points)

Socio-economics – Total Points: 20