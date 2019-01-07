//GA Ranked 10th Worst State to Raise Family
Local NewsJanuary 7, 2019

GA Ranked 10th Worst State to Raise Family

Share with friends

SOURCE: Wallethub

Raising a healthy, stable family sometimes requires moving to a new state. And the reasons for moving are often similar: career transitions, better schools, financial challenges or a general desire to change settings.

But wants and needs don’t always align in a particular state. For instance, a state might offer a low income-tax rate but have a subpar education system. However, families do not need to make these kinds of tradeoffs. They can avoid such problems by knowing which states offer the best combination of qualities that matter most to parents and their kids.

To help with the evaluation process, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 49 key indicators of family-friendliness. Our data set ranges from median family salary to housing affordability to unemployment rate. Read on for the complete ranking, relocation advice from our panel of experts and a full description of our methodology. 1 Main Findings 2 Ask the Experts 3 Methodology

Main Findings

Best States for Families

Overall Rank
(1 = Best)		StateTotal Score‘Family Fun’ Rank‘Health & Safety’ Rank‘Education & Child Care’ Rank‘Affordability’ Rank‘Socio-economics’ Rank
1Minnesota65.32134883
2Massachusetts63.587332119
3North Dakota62.343591101
4Vermont61.614415244
5New Hampshire60.904326136
6New York59.8121722345
7Wisconsin59.29191416511
8New Jersey58.9826132232
9Rhode Island57.29271017129
10Nebraska57.26211112239
11South Dakota57.2630715177
12Colorado56.40102127298
13Connecticut56.332964637
14Washington55.88530182617
15Iowa55.84331811912
16Maine55.2846573013
17Utah54.99182224252
18Illinois54.57427231941
19California53.90135441430
20Virginia53.552816131618
21Pennsylvania53.49625301526
22Missouri52.511629211821
23Oregon52.39919343222
24Montana52.34312093710
25Wyoming52.01328104716
26Kansas51.643726191115
27Ohio51.27152826443
28Hawaii50.792515283914
29Maryland49.072339142028
30Idaho48.55421245405
31Texas48.48350353634
32Michigan47.43402338725
33Indiana47.254133311220
34Delaware45.404524202839
35Kentucky45.263434252236
36Alaska45.061431432747
37Tennessee45.051738374623
38North Carolina44.452437294327
39Florida44.401140364944
40Arizona42.971236474831
41Georgia40.842244463542
42Oklahoma39.733948403135
43South Carolina39.323841424238
44Arkansas38.894847333224
45Nevada38.56845505046
46Alabama37.674742393440
47West Virginia37.055032324133
48Louisiana36.142049483849
49Mississippi32.404946414448
50New Mexico31.693643494550

Methodology

In order to determine the best states to raise a family, WalletHub compared the 50 states across five key dimensions: 1) Family Fun, 2) Health & Safety, 3) Education & Child Care, 4) Affordability and 5) Socio-economics.

We evaluated those dimensions using 49 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for family life.

Finally, we determined each state’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample.

Family Fun – Total Points: 20

  • Share of Families with Young Children: Full Weight (~3.33 Points)
    Note: “Young Children” includes the population aged 0 to 17.
  • Number of Attractions: Triple Weight (~10.00 Points)
  • Fitness & Recreational Sports Centers per Capita: Full Weight (~3.33 Points)
  • Share of Children Aged 0 to 17 Years Who Live in Neighborhoods with a Park or Playground: Full Weight (~3.33 Points)

Health & Safety – Total Points: 20

  • Share of Uninsured Children: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
    Note: “Children” includes the population aged 0 to 18.
  • Pediatricians per Capita: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
  • Number of Children’s Hospitals per Total Number of Children: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
  • Quality of Public Hospitals: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
    Note: This metric is based on public-hospital ratings from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
  • Infant-Mortality Rate: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
  • Life Expectancy at Birth: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
  • Number of Climate Disasters Causing $1 Billion+ in Damages in Past Decades: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
  • Air Pollution: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
  • Water Quality: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
  • Violent Crimes per Capita: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
  • Property Crimes per Capita: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
  • Share of Children Aged 6 to 17 Years Who Go to Safe Schools: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
  • Share of Children Aged 0 to 17 Years Who Live in Supportive Neighborhoods: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
  • Share of Children Aged 0 to 17 Years Living with Parents Who Have Someone to Turn to for Day-to-Day Emotional Support with Parenting or Raising Children: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)

Education & Child Care – Total Points: 20

  • Quality of Public Schools: Double Weight (~4.00 Points)
    Note: This metric is based on WalletHub’s “States with the Best & Worst School Systems” ranking.
  • Public High School Graduation Rate: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)
  • Child Day-Care Services per Capita: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)
  • Day-Care Quality: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)
  • Child-Care Costs: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)
    Note: This metric was adjusted for the median family income.
  • Parental Leave: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)
    Note: This metric is based on parental-leave policy scores from the National Partnership for Women & Families.
  • Number of Childcare Workers per Total Number of Children: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)
  • Share of Children Aged 6 to 17 Years Who Participate in School Extracurricular Activities: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)
  • Share of Children Aged 6 to 17 Years Who Participate in Community Service or Volunteer Work: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)

Affordability – Total Points: 20

  • Housing Affordability: Full Weight (~1.82 Points)
    Note: This metric was calculated as follows: Housing Costs (accounts for both rental and sale prices) / Median Annual Family Income.
  • Median Credit Score: Full Weight (~1.82 Points)
  • Median Mortgage Debt: Full Weight (~1.82 Points)
    Note: This metric measures the median amount of mortgage debt per adult, as a percentage of median earnings.
  • Median Non-Mortgage Debt: Full Weight (~1.82 Points)
    Note: This metric measures the median amount of non-mortgage debt per adult, as a percentage of median earnings.
  • Share of People Who Save Money for their Children’s College Education: Full Weight (~1.82 Points)
  • Share of Children Aged 0 to 17 Years Whose Family Had Problems Paying for Their Children’s Medical or Health Care Bills During the Past 12 Months: Full Weight (~1.82 Points)
  • Paid Family Leave: Double Weight (~3.64 Points)
  • Retirement Access & Participation: Full Weight (~1.82 Points)
    Note: “Retirement” refers to employer-based plans only.
  • Median Annual Family Income: Full Weight (~1.82 Points)
    Note: This metric was adjusted for the cost of living.
  • Average Annual Family Health Insurance Premium: Full Weight (~1.82 Points)

Socio-economics – Total Points: 20

  • Separation & Divorce Rate: Full Weight (~1.67 Points)
  • Median Duration of Current Marriage: Full Weight (~1.67 Points)
  • Share of Two-Parent Families: Full Weight (~1.67 Points)
  • Wealth Gap: Full Weight (~1.67 Points)
  • Share of Families Living in Poverty: Full Weight (~1.67 Points)
  • Share of Families Receiving Food Stamps: Full Weight (~1.67 Points)
  • Unemployment Rate: Full Weight (~1.67 Points)
  • Underemployment Rate: Full Weight (~1.67 Points)
  • Job Security: Full Weight (~1.67 Points)
    Note: This metric was calculated as follows: (Number of Employees in 2017 – Number of Employees in 2016) / Number of Employees in 2016
  • Job Opportunities: Full Weight (~1.67 Points)
    Note: This metric was calculated as follows: Number of Job Openings per Number of Population in Labor Force Minus Unemployed Rate
  • Job Satisfaction Score: Full Weight (~1.67 Points)
  • Foreclosure Rate: Full Weight (~1.67 Points)
TAGS:

Related posts