//Fraternity Gives Middle Schoolers Food for Thought

VALDOSTA – Omega Psi Phi Fraternity’s Alpha Gamma Gamma Chapter and their volunteers visited the middle school students of Maceo A. Horne Learning Center as the semester’s end neared.

The group provided snacks for the students as well as some food for thought.

Each representative from the group spoke to the students about their personal background, education, and career. They also encouraged the middle school students to always make good choices.

The largest takeaway from the visit was the encouragement to persevere and to never give up on their goals.